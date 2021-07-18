FSA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,075,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.89. The company had a trading volume of 658,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

