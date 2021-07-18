Frontier (FRONT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.67 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and $3.67 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

