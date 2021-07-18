Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FDP opened at $31.94 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $116,544.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.