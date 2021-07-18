Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

