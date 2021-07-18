Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

