Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.80% of Progenity worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 8,097,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Insiders own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.