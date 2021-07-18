Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BeiGene by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $325.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $204.17 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,024,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,413 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

