Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

