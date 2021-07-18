Fred Alger Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,000 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

