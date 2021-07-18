Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.03.

TSE:FVI opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

