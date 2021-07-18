Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 77367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

