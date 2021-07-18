FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $377.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $379.88. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

