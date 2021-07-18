FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $294.63 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.