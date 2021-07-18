FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $294.63 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

