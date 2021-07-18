FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Twitter makes up about 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,309 shares of company stock worth $5,475,921. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

