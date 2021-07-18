Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 385,300 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.