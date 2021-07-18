FLO Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

