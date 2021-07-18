FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $139,267.60 and $11.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

