Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 50,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,543,931 shares.The stock last traded at $111.44 and had previously closed at $110.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

