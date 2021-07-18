Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 50,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,543,931 shares.The stock last traded at $111.44 and had previously closed at $110.80.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18.
In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
