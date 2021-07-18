Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $111.20. 3,616,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

