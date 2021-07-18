FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

