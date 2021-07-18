First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$38.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 573.02.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 over the last ninety days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.