First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $16.47

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $15.80. First Horizon shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 32,061 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

