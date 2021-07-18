First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post sales of $23.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the lowest is $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

