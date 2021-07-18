First Foundation Advisors Has $436,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $465.46 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

