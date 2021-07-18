First Foundation Advisors Buys 198 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $372.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.