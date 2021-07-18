First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 131,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $48,030.00. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $206,616.78. Insiders have purchased 8,935 shares of company stock valued at $288,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,775. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.