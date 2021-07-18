Financial Comparison: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) versus OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OraSure Technologies and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -1.92% -0.97% -0.86% OrthoPediatrics -50.38% -10.06% -7.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 4.22 -$14.92 million ($0.22) -45.77 OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 16.16 -$32.94 million ($1.27) -46.01

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OraSure Technologies and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.30%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats OrthoPediatrics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company's principal products include OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND services, a suite of genomic services. In addition, the company offers ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, infectious disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbime, and animal genetics markets. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.