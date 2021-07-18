Financial Analysis: PureTech Health (PRTC) & Its Competitors

PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is one of 857 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PureTech Health to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PureTech Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 PureTech Health Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

PureTech Health currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.98%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.81%. Given PureTech Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PureTech Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureTech Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $11.77 million $5.99 million 2,160.00 PureTech Health Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

PureTech Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureTech Health. PureTech Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A PureTech Health Competitors -2,681.05% -112.50% -27.47%

Summary

PureTech Health beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

