Financial Analysis: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) & Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $8.47 billion 1.76 $478.00 million $6.15 17.76 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eastman Chemical and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 3 7 0 2.70 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $121.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Eastman Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 5.72% 13.86% 5.32% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. The Advanced Materials segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The Chemical Intermediates segment consists of large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support operating segments with advantaged cost positions. The Fiber segment offers cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media, primarily cigarette filters. The company was founded by George Eastman in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, TN.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.