Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.40 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 103,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.54. 1,484,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of -390.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

