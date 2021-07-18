FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 84206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.