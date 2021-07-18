Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.