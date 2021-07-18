FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,324 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of FB Financial worth $222,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

FBK stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

