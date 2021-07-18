Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $76.70

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.70, but opened at $78.83. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.01, with a volume of 2,660 shares changing hands.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,176. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

