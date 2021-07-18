Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,254,000. Pioneer Merger makes up about 2.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $11,738,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $1,412,000.

Shares of PACXU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

