Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 445,647 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 445,647 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.51 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.