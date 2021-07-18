Falcon Edge Capital LP Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,511 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up approximately 1.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.32% of The New York Times worth $26,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The New York Times by 100.1% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.