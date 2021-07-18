Falcon Edge Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

