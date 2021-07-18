Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires Shares of 314,549 HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 2.13% of HighCape Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,060,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

CAPA stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

