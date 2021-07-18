Fairholme Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.9% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.