Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Shares of ARSUF opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40. Fagron has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

