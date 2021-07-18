Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.0 days.
Shares of ARSUF opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40. Fagron has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $21.72.
About Fagron
