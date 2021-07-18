Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 379,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 9.8% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $222,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

