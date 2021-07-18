F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,943 shares of company stock worth $2,758,399 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

