Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 93.8% in June

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Exor alerts:

Shares of EXXRF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.25. 1,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.