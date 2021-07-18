EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $341.83 million, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

