Exeedme (XED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $469,588.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $469,588.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00145797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.58 or 1.00037570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

