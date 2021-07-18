EVR Research LP Purchases New Shares in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Lee Enterprises comprises approximately 3.1% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 497.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

LEE stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

