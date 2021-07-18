EVR Research LP Invests $1.05 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 0.8% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $6,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

