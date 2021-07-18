Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 2,193,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

