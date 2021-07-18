Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EVLO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,001. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

