Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
EVLO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,001. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
